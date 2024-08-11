Published 11:13 IST, August 11th 2024
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives in Nepal on Two-Day Visit
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Kathmandu to enhance India-Nepal relations. He will meet Prime Minister Oli President Poudel, and Foreign Minister.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Visits Kathmandu to Strengthen India-Nepal Relations | Image: X/@VikramMisri
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:13 IST, August 11th 2024