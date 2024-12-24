Former Afghan Worker for Indian Consulate Injured in Jalalabad Attack

An Afghan national who previously worked for the Indian consulate in Jalalabad was injured in an attack on Tuesday, local sources reported. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, sustained minor injuries, while his driver was killed in the incident.

Indian officials confirmed that the attack appears to be linked to personal enmity rather than any broader political or diplomatic concerns.

India had closed its consulate in Jalalabad in 2020

A source in the Ministry of External Affairs said, "An incident took place today involving a local Afghan staff of the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. The local staff of the consulate sustained minor injuries in the incident. India had closed its consulate in Jalalabad in 2020 itself."

“We are in touch with Afghan authorities and awaiting a report on the incident,” the source added.

The Indian consulate in Jalalabad has remained closed since 2020, limiting the country’s diplomatic presence in Afghanistan due to ongoing security concerns.