Washington: Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East in the wake of Israel and Iran conflict, the United States has urged Israel to formulate a diplomatic response to Iran's air attack against Israel.

“To everyone, though, we continue to emphasise the importance of avoiding further escalation, and we’re working with partners in the region and around the world to continue to create a unified diplomatic response to Iran’s reckless and irresponsible behaviour over the course of this past weekend,” news agency ANI quoted Vedant Patel, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson as saying.

While referring to Israel’s plans over Iranian attacks on Wednesday, Patel said, “I don’t have any updates or anything to offer on that. Ultimately, this is a decision for Israel to make. It’s their own decision. But we continue to be engaged with Israeli officials and members of the Israeli government.”

Conflict between Israel and Iran raged after the latter launched about 300 drones and missiles towards Israel on Saturday in response to an alleged Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria’s Damascus, which left two top Iranian generals dead.

However, Israel had claimed that about 99 per cent of the 300 or so projectiles fired by Iran at Israel overnight were intercepted by air defences.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to do whatever is necessary to protect itself, even if it contradicts the advice given by its allies.

