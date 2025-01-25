Published 15:09 IST, January 25th 2025
Four Israeli Hostages Released by Hamas After 477 Days in Captivity
Hamas militants have handed over four female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross after parading them in front of a crowd in Gaza City.
Meet Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, & Liri Albag: Israeli Soldiers to be Freed in Ceasefire Deal | Image: X
Television footage showed the handover on Saturday.
Israel is set to release 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees later in the day as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (AP) GRS GRS
