Four Killed in Explosion at Northern Spain's Coal Mine, Several Injured

Four Killed in Explosion at Northern Spanish Mine, Several Injured | Image: X

Degana: At least four miners were confirmed killed on Monday, and four others are missing following an explosion at a mine in the northern Spain, according to the regional emergency service, as reported by APA citing Reuters.

Earlier, El Mundo newspaper reported an explosion at the mine, trapping several people inside. Three helicopters and two ambulances have been sent to the scene.

The emergency service reported that three more individuals were injured due to a machine malfunction inside the mine in Degana at 9:32 a.m. (0732 GMT) local time.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the mine accident in Degaña, Asturias. And I wish a speedy recovery to those injured." he wrote on X.

"Thanks to the emergency services working on the rescue efforts." he added.