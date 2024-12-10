France Begins Military Withdrawal From Chad, Flies Out Two Mirage Fighter Jets

France flies out Mirage jets from Chad as it begins military withdrawal from African nation | Image: X

Paris: Signaling the beginning of the withdrawal of its military forces, France flew out the two Mirage fighter jets it had stationed in Chad on Tuesday. The move comes right after Chad broke off its defence cooperation agreement with Paris.

French military spokesman Col. Guillaume Vernet said the pair of Mirage 2000-D fighters took off after midday from a French base in the capital, N'Djamena, after Chadian military forces came to wish them farewell.

He also mentioned that talks with Chadian authorities were ongoing to determine the timing and conditions for the withdrawal of additional members of France's 1,000-strong force in Chad, and whether the entire force or only a portion of it would leave.

Chad Ends Defence Cooperation with France

When the Chadian government announced the termination of the defense cooperation agreement with France last month, it called the decision a historic turning point for the nation, which gained independence in 1960. The government stated that this move would allow Chad to reshape its strategic alliances in accordance with its national priorities.

More Than 1000 French Troops Present In Chad

Chad was one of the last countries in the region where France kept a significant military presence, having been expelled from Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso in recent years after years of fighting Islamic extremists alongside local forces. These countries have gradually turned toward Russia, which has deployed mercenaries across the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert.

France has stationed about 1,000 troops in Chad.

The Chadian authorities did not specify a timeline for their departure, emphasizing that the termination of the defense agreement does not undermine the historical relationship between the two countries. They expressed a desire to continue cooperation in other areas of shared interest.