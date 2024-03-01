Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 20:01 IST

France Demands Investigation After 112 Civilians Killed in Gaza During Aid Delivery

Macron, demanding a probe, said civilians had been “targeted by Israeli soldiers.” He called for an immediate ceasefire.

France Gaza Civilian deaths
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II address a joint statement. | Image:AP
France on Friday called for an independent investigation into the civilian deaths in northern Gaza after Israeli troops allegedly opened fire on the crowd that clambered around the true delivering humanitarian aid to get food. As many as 100 Palestinians in Gaza were killed and an estimated 700 were injured in the stampede and firing on the scene.

French president, Emmanuel Macron, demanding a probe, said civilians had been “targeted by Israeli soldiers.” He called for an immediate ceasefire. “Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers. I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law,” he posted on X. “The situation in Gaza is terrible. All civilian populations must be protected. A ceasefire must be implemented immediately to allow humanitarian aid to be distributed.”

India condemns loss of civilian lives

India on Friday also expressed 'deep shock’ over the mounting civilian deaths in the northern Gaza after desperate Palestinians who flocked the aid truck were killed in huge numbers. India on March 1 expressed objection to humanitarian suffering in the besieged enclave. India condemned the killing of the civilians saying, ”We are deeply shocked at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza yesterday during the delivery of humanitarian assistance.” In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added, that “such loss of civilian lives and the larger humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be a cause for extreme concern.” Jaiswal continued, “We reiterate our call for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance.”

Witnesses and the medics were reported saying that the hungry Gazans gathered near the humanitarian aid truck in the hope of getting food as UN warned that the enclave was on the brink of famine. Israeli forces "targeted a gathering of thousands of citizens while they were waiting to receive food aid,” they said. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the casualties were the result of "a violent gathering of Gazan residents" around aid trucks. The Israeli forces added that stampede left dozens of people "injured as a result of being crushed and trampled." 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 20:01 IST

