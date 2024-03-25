×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

France Raises Terror Alarm to Highest Level After ISIS Caused Rampage in Russia

Days after Moscow witnessed a devastating terror attack, the French administration issued a terror alert and increased security across the nation.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
France issues terror alert
France issues terror alert | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paris – Days after Moscow witnessed a devastating terror attack that led to the death of 137 people, the French administration issued a terror alert and increased security across the nation to the highest level. According to The Independent, the terror alert was issued on Sunday and French Prime Minister  Gabriel Attal announced the decision on X, formally known as Twitter. As per the reports, the announcement from the French premier came after French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting which was prompted by the terror attack in Moscow. 

“Following the attack in Moscow, a Defense and National Security Council was convened this evening at the Elysée by the President of the Republic,” Attal wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “Given the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the attack and the threats weighing on our country, we have decided to raise the Vigipirate posture to its highest level: attack emergency,” he added. It is pertinent to note that France has been repeatedly hit by deadly Islamic State attacks, including the Bataclan theatre massacre that took place in 2015.

Advertisement

Paris braces itself for the Olympics 

France was always on high-security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics this year, since the international event is expected to draw millions from around the world. In light of this, Security concerns are notably high for the exceptional opening ceremony which is scheduled to take place on July 26. The ceremony will involve boats riding along the Seine River and huge crowds watching from the embankments. In the past, the French troops have also fought against the Islamic extremists in the Middle East and Africa.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thousands of people from across Russia, lined up in the rain on Sunday to place flowers at a memorial outside the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. The Russian nationals arrived at the doomed site to honour those killed in the attack. Not only this, members of the clergy also paid their respects and initiated prayers which crowds joined in with flags lowered to half-mast, CNN reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin also paid his respects to the deceased by lighting a candle in a church at his  Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

Republic DigitalViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students in JNU preparing for students union election after 4 years

JNUSU Polls Decoded

a minute ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik's Holi Wish

17 minutes ago
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan with CM MK Stalin (right) and DMK MP Kanimozhi (left)

DMK Min Abuses PM Modi

24 minutes ago
Summer accessories

Summer Accessories

24 minutes ago
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Box Office

26 minutes ago
COVID-19

Study On Heart Damage

28 minutes ago
Gali Janardhana Reddy Likely to Rejoin BJP in Karnataka Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Reddy to Join BJP

28 minutes ago
One of the suspects in Moscow terror attack escorted by police officers in the Basmanny District Court in Moscow

Moscow Terror Attack

30 minutes ago
Can BJP's surprise pick 'Rajmata' defeat TMC heavyweight Mahua Moitra?

Mahua vs Amrita

30 minutes ago
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party

Goa Cong Leaders in Delhi

31 minutes ago
Coco Gauff

Gauff advances

33 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

British government

34 minutes ago
Germany

Germany win over France

42 minutes ago
Harry Maguire

Maguire, Walker leave ENG

an hour ago
Kye Rowles

a chance to advance

an hour ago
jp nadda

Nadda's Wife's Car Stolen

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Impact X Capital Partners

Impact X

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News11 hours ago

  3. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Giving Tickets to Relatives Not Dynastic Politics: Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo