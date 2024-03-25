Advertisement

Paris – Days after Moscow witnessed a devastating terror attack that led to the death of 137 people, the French administration issued a terror alert and increased security across the nation to the highest level. According to The Independent, the terror alert was issued on Sunday and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the decision on X, formally known as Twitter. As per the reports, the announcement from the French premier came after French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting which was prompted by the terror attack in Moscow.

“Following the attack in Moscow, a Defense and National Security Council was convened this evening at the Elysée by the President of the Republic,” Attal wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “Given the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the attack and the threats weighing on our country, we have decided to raise the Vigipirate posture to its highest level: attack emergency,” he added. It is pertinent to note that France has been repeatedly hit by deadly Islamic State attacks, including the Bataclan theatre massacre that took place in 2015.

Advertisement

Paris braces itself for the Olympics

France was always on high-security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics this year, since the international event is expected to draw millions from around the world. In light of this, Security concerns are notably high for the exceptional opening ceremony which is scheduled to take place on July 26. The ceremony will involve boats riding along the Seine River and huge crowds watching from the embankments. In the past, the French troops have also fought against the Islamic extremists in the Middle East and Africa.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thousands of people from across Russia, lined up in the rain on Sunday to place flowers at a memorial outside the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. The Russian nationals arrived at the doomed site to honour those killed in the attack. Not only this, members of the clergy also paid their respects and initiated prayers which crowds joined in with flags lowered to half-mast, CNN reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin also paid his respects to the deceased by lighting a candle in a church at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.