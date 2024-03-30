×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

French Court Sentences 'Tinder Rapist' Ex-Photographer to 18-Years in Jail

Salim Berrada, who has been convicted to 18 years in jail for raping and sexually assaulting several women, lured them using promises of modelling photoshoots.

Reported by: Digital Desk
nepal India hostages
A Moroccan man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison by a French court for raping and sexually assaulting several women, | Image:Pixabay/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A French court, on Friday, sentenced a 38-year old former photographer from Morocco to 18-years in prison for the crime of raping and sexually assaulting several women he found and lured on dating apps such as Tinder. According to a report by AFP, Salim Berrada, given the moniker ‘Tinder Rapist’ due to his use of dating apps as a tool for his crimes, was convicted of 12 rapes and three sexual assaults and will now be obliged to leave France following his sentencing. 

Berrada, it should be noted, was originally convicted for raping or sexually assaulting 17 women but he was acquitted for his alleged crimes against two of the victims due to a lack of evidence. 

Advertisement

Fake modelling shoots and spreadsheet full of pickup lines

Berrada, who committed the crimes he has been convicted for between 2015 and 2016, was noted by prosecutors as having a well-established and ‘compulsive’ modus operandi. He would typically approach his victims online using social media and dating apps before inviting them to meet him for modelling photo shoots. Later investigations would reveal that Berrada also maintained a spreadsheet full of pickup lines and compliments that he employed while attempting to lure his victims.

Advertisement

Once the victims would accept his invitation and meet him, they would eventually be offered a drink. Upon consuming said drink, his victims claimed to have felt a sensation of rapid inebriation which left them vulnerable to Berrada's schemes. 

One victim told news sources that it was after the drink that they noticed a dramatic change in Berrada's attitude as he forced himself upon them despite vocal and repeated objections. 

Advertisement

The defendant claimed that not only was there no proof of the drinks being spiked but also said that the encounters were ‘consensual’. 

Nevertheless, prosecutors claimed that Berrada was ‘extremely dangerous’ and was a repeat offender, leading them to request a 19-year prison sentence which was later reduced to 18. 

Advertisement

It should be noted that Berrada was first arrested back in 2016 and sentenced to two and a half years in prison before being released under judicial supervision. Later, he would be sent back to jail amid a wave of fresh allegations that are now being investigated. 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
172 Roads Including 4 National Highway Closed As Snow And Rain Lashes Portions Of Himachal Pradesh

172 Roads

a few seconds ago
Joe Keery

Joe On Stranger Things

2 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

BJP Releases 8th List of

3 minutes ago
Rebel Wilson

Rebel Tells All In Memoir

4 minutes ago
1 Killed, 14 Injured in a Bomb Blast in Pakistan

Pakistan Blast

4 minutes ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

5 minutes ago
Balochistan

Balochistan's Paradox

6 minutes ago
Agriculture

Proximal Soilsens

12 minutes ago
Family Star and Arjun Reddy

Vijay On Family Star

12 minutes ago
Daniel Balaji and kamal haasan

Kamal On Daniel's Death

20 minutes ago
Deepak Sharma Arrested

Deepak Sharma Arrested

21 minutes ago
JSW Infrastructure eyes for global expansion

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics

22 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Suicide

26 minutes ago
Easter 2024: What is the Significance of Easter Eggs?

Easter 2024

28 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Amar Singh Chamkila BTS

29 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Accel shortlists 8 AI

29 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

13 Held Near Lonavala

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News8 hours ago

  5. AAP's Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo