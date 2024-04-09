Advertisement

A viral video has surfaced on the internet in which a diver falls from the diving board while performing a dive. This video is from France and was recorded during the inauguration ceremony of an Olympic pool centre. And this ceremony was also attended by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.



Three french divers were selected to perform a synchronised dive, and Alexis Jandard was one of them. The job was to perform a dive in sync at the inauguration of the aquatic complex in Paris.



Jandard had to dive from a three-metre springboard, which ended horribly. Where the other two divers performed effortlessly, Jandard lost his balance after the first jump, landed on his back, and fell head first into the water.

He also posted a video compilation of two videos: the first one is from the practice, and the second one shows him falling from the board.

The diver later posted a story with red marks on his back, saying, I’m fine. I didn’t hurt myself, unfortunately these things happen,”



Moreover, he posted a video on Instagram recalling the incident, saying, “I fell in front of the president, I fell in front of the whole of France. Honestly, I really deserve it”



“Everything is fine, I didn't hurt myself. There was a little bit of blood but that is okay,” he reassured his viewers.



Alexis, who has represented France twice at the World Aquatics Championships, added that it will not stop him from going to practice.