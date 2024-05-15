Why is French Pacific Territory of New Caledonia Witnessing Protests?

Advertisement

Authorities in New Caledonia, a French Pacific territory, have enforced a two-day curfew and prohibited gatherings after violent protests erupted over changes to the territory's voting system.

The capital, Noumea, and surrounding areas have been affected by the curfew, with the closure of the international airport and deployment of additional police forces to quell the unrest.

Here is what you need to know

The turmoil unfolded following demonstrations by independence campaigners opposing proposed alterations to New Caledonia's voting laws. These changes, debated by French lawmakers in Paris, would expand the electorate by allowing long-term French residents in New Caledonia to participate in provincial elections. However, local leaders fear this move could diminish the influence of Indigenous Kanak voters.

In response to the protests, the New Caledonian government has urged for calm. Numerous security personnel sustained injuries and numerous arrests were made. No civilian casualties have been reported. Nonetheless, significant property damage has been reported, with approximately 50 local businesses and 200 vehicles destroyed during the unrest.

Paris is defending the proposed change in voting laws

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has defended the proposed voting reforms as essential for democracy but emphasized the need for broader political consensus. President Emmanuel Macron has expressed intentions to engage in dialogue with New Caledonia's representatives to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions.

New Caledonia, known for its natural resources, holds strategic importance for France's influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The territory, governed under the 1998 Noumea Accord, has been navigating towards greater autonomy following years of political strife. According to the accord, only Indigenous Kanak and migrants who moved to New Caledonia before 1998, were eligible to vote.

As authorities strive to restore order, strict measures have been implemented, including a ban on gatherings and the closure of the international airport. These actions aim to stabilize the situation and pave the way for constructive dialogue towards a lasting resolution.

New Caledonia is situated over 19,000 kilometres away from France and boasts of a diverse population of around 270,000, including Melanesian and European communities. The unrest underscores the complex socio-political dynamics at play in this remote territory. The properly understand the current chaos, it is important to have a quick look at the past.

A quick look at the past

The history between France and New Caledonia is complex and spans over 150 years, marked by colonization and conflict.

Colonization and Annexation:

French interest in New Caledonia began in the mid-19th century, driven by its strategic location in the Pacific and the potential for economic exploitation, particularly its reserves of nickel and other natural resources.

In 1853, France formally annexed New Caledonia, establishing it as a penal colony for political prisoners and convicts from mainland France and other French territories.

Indigenous Resistance and Colonial Rule:

The arrival of French settlers and the establishment of colonial rule led to significant resistance from the Indigenous Kanak people, who faced dispossession of their lands and exploitation by the colonial administration.

Kanak resistance culminated in several major uprisings against French rule, including the 1878 Canaque Revolt and the 1917-1918 Mata Utu Rebellion, both of which were brutally suppressed by French forces.

World War II and Post-War Developments:

During World War II, New Caledonia served as an important Allied military base in the Pacific, with significant American and Australian presence.

After the war, New Caledonia experienced rapid economic development, driven primarily by the nickel mining industry, which attracted a diverse population of settlers from mainland France, Europe, and other French territories.

Decolonization and Political Struggles:

In the latter half of the 20th century, New Caledonia witnessed a growing movement for independence among the Kanak population, fuelled by grievances over land rights, cultural preservation, and political representation.

The 1980s saw a surge in violence and political unrest, including the deadly clashes known as the "Kanak Uprising" in 1984 and the Ouvéa hostage crisis in 1988, which left dozens dead.

In response to mounting pressure for decolonization, France initiated negotiations with Kanak leaders, resulting in the signing of the Noumea Accord in 1998.

Noumea Accord and Path to Autonomy:

The Noumea Accord outlined a roadmap for gradual devolution of powers from France to New Caledonia, with provisions for greater autonomy and recognition of Kanak identity and culture.

Key components of the accord included the establishment of a territorial Congress with expanded legislative powers, provisions for Kanak control over land and natural resources, and the organization of a series of referendums on independence.

Contemporary Issues and Challenges:

Despite progress towards autonomy, New Caledonia continues to grapple with socio-economic disparities, ethnic tensions, and debates over the territory's political status.

The question of independence remains divisive, with periodic referendums held to determine the territory's future relationship with France. The most recent referendum in 2020 saw a narrow majority vote to remain part of France, though support for independence remains strong among the Kanak population. Back in 2021 as well, during the pandemic, a referendum was held. The pro-independence forces demanded that the vote should be delayed, as a pandemic was raging on. The French government declined to delay the vote. As a result, the pro-independence forces boycotted the referendum.