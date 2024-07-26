Published 16:16 IST, July 26th 2024
French Rail Network 'Sabotaged' Ahead of Paris Olympics: Major Train Routes Diverted, Cancelled
France rail network sabotage: The incident have paralyzed several high-speed lines, disrupting travel between Paris and the rest of France.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A traveler waits inside the Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:42 IST, July 26th 2024