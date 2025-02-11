From AI to Defence: PM Modi's 3-Day Visit to France Begins, What's on Agenda?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's much-awaited 3-day visit to France kicked off on Monday, focusing on strengthening global partnerships in technology and defence. In these three days, the PM will engage with world leaders on pivotal issues like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and international security.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi expressed his excitement about the summit, noting that the event will provide an opportunity for leaders to explore innovative AI solutions for the public good. Modi's visit underscores India’s growing influence in shaping the future of AI and its commitment to a rules-based international order in the face of rising global security challenges. It also reflects India’s desire to cement its position as a key player in the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

After wrapping up his France trip, the PM will then head to the United States to meet the newly elected President Doanld Trump for the first time during his second term in the White House.

India to Co-Chair France's 3rd AI Summit

The Prime Minister is set to co-chair the third 'AI Action Summit' in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit, which takes place on Tuesday, will focus on fostering a collaborative approach to AI technology to ensure its inclusive, secure, and trustworthy deployment, benefiting society. It will host high-profile global figures, including US Vice President JD Vance, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, and top tech CEOs such as OpenAI's Sam Altman and Google’s Sundar Pichai.

During the summit, PM Modi will also engage in high-level bilateral meetings. Along with President Macron, he will discuss all areas of mutual interest including strategic technology, trade and nuclear energy plans.

The trip also includes a visit to 'Marseille,' where President Macron will host a dinner in honour of PM Modi on the evening of February 11.

At Marseille, the two leaders will jointly inaugurate the Consulate General of India.

On Feb 12, the two leaders will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille, where they will pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought and died during World War I.

India-France Relations

Both India and France have enjoyed a close and sharp strategic partnership. Defence and security are the major aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries which involves a strategic component.

On January 26, 1998, India embodied the core vision of both countries following the former's first-ever strategic partnership.