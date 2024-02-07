Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 12:25 IST

From Car Rally, Rath Yatra to Special Rituals: World Soaks in Ayodhya Fervour

The January 22 Ram Mandir event has developed a wave of excitement and devotion among Hindu communities worldwide.

Ronit Singh
Members of the Hindu American community take part in a rally in a Maryland suburb of Washington DC, US
Members of the Hindu American community take part in a rally in a Maryland suburb of Washington DC, US | Image:PTI
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The long-awaited grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22 has developed a wave of excitement and devotion among Hindu communities worldwide. 

The preparations are in full swing across the world for the big day. 

The event live broadcast will take place across the United States at approximately 300 locations, including the iconic Times Square in New York. Paris's Eiffel Tower is also getting ready to mark the day of 'Pran Pratishtha'.

Preparations are underway in France for a Grand Rath Yatra. In the UK, Australia, Canada, and Mauritius, the Pran Pratishtha event will be live streamed in a large scale. 

The Mauritius government has also commemorated the landmark Ram Mandir event by giving a two-hour off to Hindu officials on January 22, the day of the Ram Temple inauguration.

Massive Celebration in Mauritius: Know Details

For the Mauritians, High Commissioner Haymandoyal Dillum has exciting plans on the card. All the temples in the island nation will illuminate with lakh of diyas- earthen lamps and verses of Ramayana will reverberate through temple premises. 

"In all the temples, one 'diya' will be lit, and 'Ramayan Path' will be recited during that day," High Commissioner Dillum told news agency ANI.

Dillum shared that this consecration ceremony is not only significant for India but holds great importance for the people of Mauritius.

Ram Mandir Billboards, Car Rallies in US  

More than 40 billboards acorss 10 states including Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia have been booked for Ram Mandir event. Additionally, the Ram bhakts in the country have organised a spectacular car rally in New Jersey, parading at least 350 cars adorned with flags bearing images of Lord Ram.

US: Hindu Americans organise car, bike rally to celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir

Grand Rath Yatra in France 

A Ram Rath Yatra is scheduled in France in a remarkable event taking place 24 hours ahead of the Pran Prathishtha on January 22. The 'Ram Rath Yatra' is scheduled to commence from Place De La Chapelle at 12 pm, culminating at the iconic Eiffel Tower's location, Place De Trocadero, by 3 pm.

The yatra will kick off at 10.30 am with prayers and the 'Vishwa Kalyan Yagna' at a Ganesha temple in La Chapelle. The ceremony will include an elaborate puja, aarti, prasad distribution, and a cultural show.

'Ram Mandir Day' in Canada

Oakville and Brampton in Ontario, Canada, proclaimed January 22, 2024, as ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day.’ The mayors of Brampton, Patrick Brown and Oakville, Rob Burton, said the Ram Temple inauguration "holds immense cultural, religious, and historical significance for Hindus worldwide, signifying the culmination of a centuries-old dream".

Both the mayor has called for a grand celebration on January 22 to mark the temple inauguration in Ayodhya. 

Further, as per Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), more than 50 nations will witness various events, with the consecration ceremony set to be streamed live.

Advertisement

 


 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Ram Mandir
