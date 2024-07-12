sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:39 IST, July 12th 2024

From China to Ukraine: Key Takeaways From Biden's NATO Summit

NATO leaders met this week to celebrate the alliance's 75th anniversary under the cloud of deep political uncertainty in its most powerful member — the US

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
At NATO summit being held in Washington, Biden asks NATO countries to strengthen their industrial base
