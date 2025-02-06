From India to Australia: Which Countries Have Issued Red Flag Over China's DeepSeek

New Delhi: The United States has banned Chinese tech firm DeepSeek AI over national security and privacy concerns. According to security researchers, the AI chatbot’s website contains computer code that could access sensitive information and send it to China Mobile, a state-owned telecommunications company. Many countries have already issued full ban on the AI due to security and privacy issue.

In India, the Ministry of Finance has prohibited government employees from using DeepSeek AI, aligning with a growing list of nations that have raised red flags over its security risks. Some countries have restricted its use within government agencies, while others have gone a step further by banning it entirely.

DeepSeek AI Bans Across Countries

Taiwan Bans DeepSeek in All Public Sector

Taiwan has imposed strict regulations on DeepSeek AI, banning its use across all public sector organisations. The restrictions extend to government offices, public schools, state-run enterprises, and the nation’s critical infrastructure. However, private citizens are still allowed to access the platform.

No Govt, Employee to Use DeepSeek: Australian Administration

Australia has barred its government employees from using DeepSeek AI, citing an intelligence assessment that flagged the platform as a significant security threat. The decision, announced by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, mandates the immediate removal of all DeepSeek products and services from government infrastructure. While the ban does not apply to personal devices, Australian authorities have urged citizens to be cautious while sharing data online.

Italy Orders to Remove AI Chatbot from App Stores

Italy was the first country to act against DeepSeek AI, banning it last month. The Italian Data Protection Authority (DPA) ordered the removal of the AI chatbot from app stores after concerns over data handling practices. The move came after a consumer rights coalition, Euroconsumers, lodged a complaint. DeepSeek AI was initially given 20 days to respond, but the ban was enforced before the deadline.

United States Bans DeepSeek