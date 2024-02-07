Advertisement

Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration - As India witnessed the inauguration of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Indians around the world conducted a plethora of events and car rallies to commemorate the event. From the United States to Nepal, people from the Hindu communities gathered to celebrate the historic event, emphasising how significant the Pran Pratishta ceremony is for the community. Not only this, Indians took the opportunity to raise awareness about the historic event, across the globe by either putting up a billboard or by distributing laddoos.

On January 22, India witnessed the inauguration of the Grand Ram Mandir after a 500-year-long struggle. In the holy city of Ayodhya, hundreds of people got a glimpse of the iconic statue of ‘Ram Lalla’ at the Pran Pratishta ceremony. Here’s a look at how people around the world commemorated the ceremony:

Advertisement

United States

The Indian diaspora residing in the United States conducted multiple rallies and events to commemorate the inauguration of Ram Mandir. On the eve of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, the skies of New York’s iconic Times Square were filled with the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and beats of dhol as members of the Hindu community celebrated the historic event. On Sunday, the members of the Oversees Friend of Ram Mandir’ distributed laddoos at Times Square to raise awareness about the event. Not only this but the beautiful images of Lord Rama were also featured on the grand screens of Times Square.

Advertisement

Image of Lord Rama displayed on the giant screen of New York's Times Square, Image: ANI

Several events are lined up in New York, Boston, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Fransisco to celebrate the historic event. Meanwhile, billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Georgia to raise awareness about the significance of the event. The US chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) collaborated with other Hindu communities to set up more than 40 billboards across 10 states, ANI reported. Multiple car rallies and light shows were also conducted in Maryland, San Francisco, etc.

Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and beats of dhol echo the skies of New York's famous Times Square ahead of the Grand Pran Pratishta ceremony in Ayodhya | Watch#RamMandir #JaiShriRam #RamMandirPranPrathistha #NewYork #TimeSquare #RamMandirCelebrationInTimesSquare… pic.twitter.com/G3AMh55Cjh — Republic (@republic) January 22, 2024

Indian hikers in San Francisco raise flags to commemorate the inauguration, Image: Republic

United Kingdom

Prayers and celebrations were organised in London's Brahmrishi Mission Ashram on Sunday. While speaking to the ANI, the organisers of the event mentioned that they are conducting the celebrations to showcase the great enthusiasm among the Indian diaspora not only in the United Kingdom but all around the world. To commemorate the Pran Pratishtha event scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22, the United Kingdom is witnessing vibrant celebrations in Hindu temples across the country.

Advertisement

Glimpse from the celebration in London ahead of Pran Pratishtha, Image: ANI

The 'Mangal Kalash' from Ayodhya is touring all across the United Kingdom and reached the Slough Hindu Temple on Sunday, a day before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, 250 Hindu temples in the United Kingdom got decked up to commemorate the historic event. The festivities were not only limited to the temples in the country. Several community events, car rallies and special 'aarti' to 'Akhanda Ramayan' recitations were conducted by Hindu communities in the UK. Many people even went on to call it “Second Diwali” which will mark the “return” of Lord Rama to his “rightful abode”.

Mexico

On Sunday, Mexico inaugurated the country's first Ram Temple in the city of Queretaro. What made the whole event interesting was the fact that the idols of the temple were brought from India and an American priest performed the main rituals at the event. The Indian embassy in Mexico went on to share the visuals from the event, in which the Indian diaspora in Mexico can be seen in all smiles after the inauguration event.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall. 2/2#RamMandir pic.twitter.com/1gsu4Zb086 — India in México (@IndEmbMexico) January 21, 2024

“On the eve of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, the city of Queretaro in Mexico 🇲🇽 gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico,” the Indian embassy in Mexico wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall,” the embassy said in a subsequent tweet.

France

The city of Paris which is around 7,000 kilometres from Ayodhya also witnessed the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol. Hindu community residing in France gathered at the famous monument and waved the saffron flags with the chants of Jai Shri Ram. Meanwhile, the country is also expected to witness Ram Rath Yatra which will be conducted across the central location in Paris. The yatra is scheduled to commence on Monday at 12:00 PM (local time) on Place De La Chapelle and conclude at 3:00 PM on Place De Trocadero.

Nepal

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha event, Nepal's famous Janakpurdham echoed the spirit of “Ram Naam” to commemorate the celebrations. The maternal home of Goddess Sita is now brimming with joy and is conducting a host of events to commemorate the festivities. According to the ANI, hymns of Lord Ram and Sita echoed the skies of the Nepalese city around the clock. Not only this, the famous Janak Temple is decked up with lights as the city and the country gears up to witness the inauguration of Ram Mandir in the neighbouring State. According to ANI, the Chief Mahanth along with the Chote Mahanth from Nepal's Janakpur has been invited to attend the grand ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Trinidad and Tobago

Thousands of people in Trinidad and Tobago attended a grand event on the eve of the consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya. Over, 5,000 people attended the celebration on Sunday which was marked by cultural events and popular songs of Lord Ram echoing the skies of the Caribbean nation.

Advertisement

Indeed an honour to participate in the grand celebrations by Indian Diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago on the eve of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/R6e5AcxMI1 — India in T&T (@IndiainTandT) January 22, 2024

The event also included the lighting of 550 lamps. “Indeed, an honour to participate in the grand celebrations by the Indian Diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago on the eve of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya,” the Indian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago posted on X.