Ayodhya - On January 22, India witnessed the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh marking the end to the 500-year-long struggle to establish the temple in the holy land. Indians around the world celebrated the “Pran Pratishtha ceremony” in full glory. However, the Western media painted a different picture of the whole of the consecration event. While some chose to constantly refer to the Babri Masjid demolition, others remained adamant about calling it a “controversial temple”, despite the Indian judiciary system giving a green flag to the inauguration. Not only this, some foreign news outlets also decided to give “polarising” headlines to describe a joyous occasion, creating animosities between different religious groups.

It is important to note that this is not the first time international news outlets have given a biased outlook towards a monumental event for India. In the past, western media have tried to shame the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by publishing controversial and borderline offensive cartoons. However, what makes the recent coverage hypocritical is the fact that while they gloss over some of the most heinous events in their own country, they continue to paint the momentous occasion like the Ram Mandir inauguration in a bad light.

The inauguration of the historic temple marked a significant religious moment for many Hindus as they believe Ayodhya to be the birthplace of the popular deity. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to it as the “dream that many have cherished for years”. However, some news outlets did not shy away from calling the grand ceremony a “political gimmick”. Here’s a look at how Western media covered the inauguration ceremony.

How did the West cover the Ram Temple inauguration?

On the day the celebrations for the Pran Pratishta ceremony took over the world, foreign news outlets like CNN started calling the temple controversial. “Modi hails a new ‘divine India’ as he inaugurates the controversial Hindu temple ahead of the nationwide elections,’ reads one of CNN’s top headlines on the event. CNN even went on to describe what makes the temple “so controversial”. While describing the temple as controversial, the American news outlet, in its live blog made little to no mention of the Indian Supreme Court’s 2019 judgment, in which the constitution bench comprising five judges gave legitimacy to the Hindu side’s claim on the sacred land. The news outlet did mention that the location was “disputed for decades”, however, it did not mention that the Indian judiciary system resolved the age-old “dispute”.

News outlets like The Washington Post, The New York Times or BBC mentioned that the temple was built over a destroyed mosque, highlighting the Babri Masjid demolition. However, some of them forget to mention that the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation will commence the construction of a grand mosque in Ayodhya in the year 2024. “The moment is both one of triumph for Hindu nationalists and one of jubilation for many others who care little for politics…But for the country’s 200 million Muslims, the Ram temple has reinforced a sense of despair and dislocation,” reads one of the excerpts from The New York Times article titled “Modi Opens a Giant Temple in a Triumph for India’s Hindu Nationalists”. “Victory in the temple fight was sealed with a Supreme Court ruling in 2019,” the only mention of the Supreme Court’s judgement in the long “analytical piece” on the ceremony.

The only mention of the e Supreme Court’s judgement in the New York Times article titled ‘Modi Opens a Giant Temple in a Triumph for India’s Hindu Nationalists’

The hypocrisy remains prevalent

When it comes to pointing out the glaring hypocrisy of how international media covered the event, let's take the case of Pakistan. The country which is famously known for committing atrocities against its minorities, decided to take jabs at a sacred event. On January 20, two days before the event, Dawn published an opinion piece titled “Ram Mandir — an ill portent”. While the writer went on to accuse India of committing atrocities against minorities, it did not mention the instances when countless Hindu temples and churches were destroyed or vandalised within its own country. In August last year, radical mobs attacked multiple churches and several homes of minorities in eastern Pakistan. However, hypocrisy does not remain limited to only Pakistan news outlets, in recent years, several International news outlets have been accused of spreading “misinformation” or “biased information” about both the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia-Ukraine war.

People look a church damaged and burned by angry Muslim mob in Jaranwala near Faisalabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 | Image AP

The distorted outlook towards diversity

While addressing a gathering at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar mentioned how the diverse world was “distorted” by the West. "The world was diverse and it was distorted by the period of Western domination in a post-Colonial world today, restoring that natural diversity is a collective objective. Now what are the challenges to that process one, of course, is while many of us attained independence, we have all built our Nations and societies," the External Affairs Minister averred. “While globalization has had many positive results. It has also undeniably led to such deep economic concentrations that much of the world today depends on the production of a few geographies,” he added. The biased dissemination of information indicates certain aspects of the whole saga were pushed and how the crucial aspects had little to no mention in the so-called well “thought out pieces”.