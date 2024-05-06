Advertisement

Many aspiring professionals dream of working at top-tier companies like Google, and Qingyue Wang's journey exemplifies the power of persistence in achieving that dream. Sharing her experience on LinkedIn, Wang recounted her multi-year endeavor to land a role at Google, spanning from 2018 to 2022.

"The 1st time was in 2018. I received an online assessment from Google. I was excited, but I didn't pass the OA. Afterwards, an interviewer reached out to me. They had reviewed my OA answers and wanted to give me a second chance. Unfortunately, I didn't pass on this attempt either.

Check out the post:

My 3rd attempt was in early 2020. I had a phone screening interview, which I didn't pass. Persisting, I applied again in 2020 for a Site Reliability Engineer role. After four rounds of interviews and receiving positive feedback, the role was unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic. In 2022, on my 5th attempt, I finally secured a Software Engineer role. After passing the interview, I received a gift from Google along with a paper that said, 'Congratulations, searching for a job is hard,'" wrote Qingyue Wang.

Wang's story resonated with many, drawing admiration and inspiration from fellow professionals.

People's reactions on the post:

An individual wrote, “So much innocence in the eyes of the dog and great message of persistence. Thank you for sharing. Congratulations.”

A second posted, “Love this, you persisted and never gave up on your dream, well done and all the best. You are truly an inspiration for those who feel failing is the end, but you just proved persistence and hard work pays off at the end.”

"Your story is incredibly inspiring and a testament to the fact that hard work always pays off. Thank you for sharing your experience and motivating us all to keep pushing forward despite the challenges," commented a third.

A fourth shared, “Congratulations on your perseverance and success! Your journey is a testament to the power of persistence and determination in the job search process. Keep inspiring others with your story!”

Indeed, Wang's journey underscores the importance of resilience and determination in the face of setbacks. Despite encountering multiple rejections and obstacles, she refused to waver in her pursuit of her dream role at Google. Her unwavering commitment to her goal, coupled with her willingness to learn and improve from each setback, ultimately led to her success.

As Wang aptly puts it, "stop blaming or doubting" yourself if you face setbacks in your career journey. Instead, embrace them as opportunities for growth and keep pushing forward towards your goals.