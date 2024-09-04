sb.scorecardresearch
  • Funeral For West Bank Teenager Who Officials Say Was Shot Dead by Israeli Forces

Published 16:27 IST, September 4th 2024

Funeral For West Bank Teenager Who Officials Say Was Shot Dead by Israeli Forces

A funeral was held Wednesday for a 16-year-old Palestinian girl, Loujain Muslah, who was shot dead Tuesday by Israeli fire in the northern West Bank village of Kufr Dan, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP
