Published 16:27 IST, September 4th 2024
Funeral For West Bank Teenager Who Officials Say Was Shot Dead by Israeli Forces
A funeral was held Wednesday for a 16-year-old Palestinian girl, Loujain Muslah, who was shot dead Tuesday by Israeli fire in the northern West Bank village of Kufr Dan, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
16:27 IST, September 4th 2024