sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Funerals Held for Teen Boy and Math Teacher Killed in Georgia High School Shooting

Published 06:39 IST, September 15th 2024

Funerals Held for Teen Boy and Math Teacher Killed in Georgia High School Shooting

They were among four people killed at Apalachee High School by a shooter armed with an assault-style rifle. Another teacher and 8 other students were injured

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mourners carry the casket of Ana Cristina Irimie, a math teacher killed during a shooting at Apalachee High School
Mourners carry the casket of Ana Cristina Irimie, a math teacher killed during a shooting at Apalachee High School | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

06:39 IST, September 15th 2024