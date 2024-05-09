Advertisement

Viral: This is the hilariously nasty incident where a man wearing a bear suit gave his coworkers the scare of their lives. A man in a car records the video in secret while waiting for the prank to start, and it takes place in an unidentified area.

A bear suddenly leaped out at a poor man who was minding his own business and going about his daily life. The man turned and ran for his life, as one might assume. In his reasonable fear, he stumbles, rolls, and stands back up, not realizing that this bear has a really peculiar gait and is rather odd-looking. Yes, that is his co-worker dressed as a bear. His colleagues laughed almost to tears.

The man can be seen in the video going beside his workplace, which is near to some forests, while wearing a hardhat and hi-vis jacket. An extraordinarily realistic-looking man in a black bear suit is hidden behind a wall, waiting for his friend to arrive at the end of the structure. Another man is spotted sneaking and observing the activity as it happens in the meantime.

The comedy in the clip comes from the anticipation of it, as the laborer walks slowly and then finds himself squarely in front of the bear. The bear surprises the man by lowering his head and seems to be about to move forward. The man turns around and flees. The man dressed as a bear stands up and starts chasing after the worker, and that's when the video maker can be heard giggling.

In the final seconds of the clip, the video maker laughs even more as the person in the bear suit rises up and throws his hands in the air to start the chase again. The video was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by 'PicturesFoIder'. The video has received an astounding 10 million views since going viral.

