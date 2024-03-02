Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Funny Image Of 2 Gorillas Posing For Selfie With Rescuer Will Make You Laugh All Day Long | See PIC

Viral: The photo was shot in a gorilla orphanage in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Virunga National Park.

Pritam Saha
Two Gorillas pose For A Selfie
Two Gorillas pose For A Selfie | Image:X
Viral: A picture of two gorillas cuddling up for a casual selfie with the rangers who saved them as infants has surfaced. The photo was shot in a gorilla orphanage in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Virunga National Park. The animals there were nurtured after their parents were killed by poachers. The deputy director of the park informed BBC Newsday that the animals have picked up imitation skills from their caretakers, who have taken care of them since they were found.

Mothers Killed By Poachers

The rangers are seen by the gorillas as their parents. The BBC was informed by Virunga's deputy director, Mburanumwe, that both of the gorilla mothers killed in July 2007. The gorillas were then just two or four months old. They were found soon after and brought to the Senkwekwe Sanctuary in Virunga, where they have resided ever since.

Surprising Act Of Gorillas 

Mburanumwe informed, "They are imitating the humans since they have grown up with the rangers who have saved them, and standing on two legs is their means of "learning to be human beings". However, it doesn't happen normally. Mburanumwe said, "I was surprise to see it. The ability of a gorilla to mimic human and stand up is fascinating to witness." However, working as a ranger is mostly dangerous and is not always enjoyable.

The picture was first circulated a few years ago. But today, the post received a ton of likes, comments, and 19 lakh views after someone re-shared it on X, formerly Twitter. "Two Gorillas pose with the anti-poaching rangers who guard them. They're like besties!," the caption said. They resemble best friends.   

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 11:59 IST

ViralWorld News

