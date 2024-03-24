Advertisement

Pleasant weather conditions induced by light rain and ‘good’ air quality greeted G20 delegates on the first day of the influential bloc’s summit meeting in Delhi on Saturday, officials said.

In the New Delhi area, where most of the dignitaries are staying, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 39.20, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said in a statement.

The NDMC has succeeded in keeping the AQI below 100 during the past five days. Seventeen of the 20 locations under the NDMC’s jurisdiction (Lutyens) recorded an AQI below 100 during this time, it said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The satisfactory air quality level has been achieved by deep cleaning of roads and pedestrian pathways with water, mechanical road sweeping by the NDMC’s dedicated, motivated, inspired workforce and teamwork, the civic body said.

Lt Governor VK Saxena said Team Delhi’s efforts to ensure a pleasant stay for the dignitaries was blessed by the “rain gods”.

“Team Delhi’s efforts to ensure a pleasant stay for the honourable guests of the G20 also received the support and blessings of Lord Indradev. Intermittent light rain is keeping both the temperature and AQI down, making Delhi clean and well-equipped and pleasant,” Saxena said in a post in Hindi on X.

Areas under the NDMC’s jurisdiction are being regularly spruced up by around 2,100 sanitation workers. Of these, 1,000 have been engaged specifically for cleaning G20-identified roads and market areas in New Delhi. The sanitation staff are being deployed in three shifts for round-the-clock cleanliness, the civic body said.

NDMC teams have focused on deep cleaning 56 roads and removing dust from roundabouts and triangular traffic islands. The roads and footpaths are being washed twice through six pressure jets to check dust, it stated.

Six mechanical road sweepers are being deployed in two shifts to deep clean roads in the New Delhi area. Thirteen vehicles are clearing construction and demolition material in the area to reduce dust, it added.

The NDMC has deployed four anti-smog guns to check dust on the roads and air pollution. Garbage is being lifted through 36 auto-tippers. It has also deployed 17 compactors, 10 open dumpers and three loaders to lift garbage, including horticulture waste, from different ares of New Delhi.

The NDMC’s horticulture department, as part of a massive drive, planted 32 lakh shrubs and 3,100 saplings to enhance the area’s green cover. It also placed a lakh potted plants on the roadside, t-points, roundabouts and other public places to boost the greene cover and improve air quality.