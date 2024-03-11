×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Gaza Aid Ship Stranded in Cyprus Due to Technical Issues Amid Humanitarian Crisis

After enduring five months of conflict, the United Nations has warned that a quarter of Gaza's population is teetering on the brink of starvation.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Gaza Palestine Israel
Representative image. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
An aid ship carrying 200 tonnes of food destined to relieve the looming famine in the Gaza Strip found itself stranded in Cyprus on Sunday night, highlighting the challenges of delivering much-needed assistance amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations and the onset of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month. The vessel's delay in departure was confirmed by Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, who stated that the precise timing of its departure would remain undisclosed for "security reasons." 

Later reports suggested that the ship, facing "technical difficulties," might not set sail until Monday morning. The situation underscores the complexities of providing aid to Gaza through unconventional means. Israel has faced repeated accusations of hindering humanitarian efforts in Gaza, where a population of 2.3 million people is grappling with dire conditions exacerbated by shallow shoreline waters and limited operational ports. The introduction of a new "sea highway" for aid delivery raises questions about its effectiveness in addressing the pressing humanitarian crisis on the ground.

UN has warned that Gaza's population is on the brink of starvation 

After enduring five months of conflict, the United Nations has warned that a quarter of Gaza's population is teetering on the brink of starvation. Alarming reports from the local health ministry indicated that within the past 10 days, 23 individuals, including several children, succumbed to dehydration or malnutrition.

Efforts to provide aid to Gaza remain critical as the region grapples with the devastating aftermath of prolonged conflict and urgent humanitarian needs. The plight of the aid ship stuck in Cyprus serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges involved in delivering vital assistance to those in need amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and logistical hurdles.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

