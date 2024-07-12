Published 15:24 IST, July 12th 2024
Gaza Aid: US Prepares to Cut Off Assistance
US officials have hinted at the early end to the pier that has been used to get badly needed humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians
World
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
President Joe Biden, who announced the building of the pier during his State of the Union speech in March, expressed disappointment that it didn't do as well as hoped. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
