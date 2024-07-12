sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:24 IST, July 12th 2024

Gaza Aid: US Prepares to Cut Off Assistance

US officials have hinted at the early end to the pier that has been used to get badly needed humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
President Joe Biden, who announced the building of the pier during his State of the Union speech in March, expressed disappointment that it didn't do as well as hoped.
President Joe Biden, who announced the building of the pier during his State of the Union speech in March, expressed disappointment that it didn't do as well as hoped. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

14:41 IST, July 12th 2024