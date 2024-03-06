Advertisement

The ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States suffered a deadlock with no breakthrough ahead of the Ramadan deadline. A Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told the agency that Hamas had handed a proposal to Israel during the two-day talks and it was now up to the Israeli side to accept it. Each side accused the other of not agreeing to comprehensive ceasefire proposals.

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu doesn't want to reach an agreement and the ball now is in the Americans' court" to press him for a deal,” the Hamas official was quoted as saying. Israel argued that it was the Hamas who had failed to furnish a list of all hostages who were still alive. Hamas argued that due to heavy Israeli bombardment, it lost contact with the groups who had held the hostages in different areas of the strip. The group argues that many hostages died in the Israel’s strikes.

Hamas argued that it was impossible to gather information about hostages who were scattered across the war zone unless a ceasefire was agreed. Egyptian officials noted that they are in touch with the Israelis to allow the negotiations to continue even as the country has not sent the delegation to Cairo.

Hamas fails to meet Israeli demand to handover list of hostages alive

Israel boycotted Cairo talks as Hamas was unable to provide the list of hostages' names mentioning those who were still alive. Hamas on Sunday said that it has no idea where the hostages that were taken captive on October 7 are, or what their status is as the communication with the groups who held hostages across different areas in Gaza has been cut off due to Israeli bombardment.

A Hamas political official said in an interview with BBC that the group cannot give Israel any list of the hostages that are still alive “because it does not itself know who is alive and where all the hostages are.” The Hamas politburo member Basim Naim said that it “didn’t until now submit any list” referring to the demands on the Israeli side for six-week truce in exchange for release of hostages and the list of the name of hostages still alive.

“But first of all, technically and practically, it is now impossible to know exactly who is still alive and who has been killed because of the Israeli bombardment or who has been killed because of starvation because of the Israeli blockade,” the Hamas official said. He told the outlet that hostages “are in different areas with different groups and therefore we have called for a ceasefire to be able to collect the data.” Hamas official reiterated the group’s demand to achieve a total ceasefire in Gaza and withdrawal of all the troops from the besieged strip.