Published 12:12 IST, September 7th 2024
Gaza Enters its 2nd School Year Without Schooling. The Cost Could Be Heavy For Kids' Futures
As Gaza enters its second school year without schooling, most of its children are caught up helping their families in the daily struggle to survive
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Image: AP
