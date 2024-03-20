×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Gaza War: Smoke Plume, Explosions Rock Muwasi in the Direction of Khan Younis

This came as shootings shook the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital and surrounding neighbourhoods as Israeli forces stormed through the facility.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Khan Younis airstrikes
Khan Younis airstrikes | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Smoke billowed into the sky over the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after explosions were seen from Muwasi in the enclave. This came as shootings shook the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital and surrounding neighbourhoods as Israeli forces stormed through the facility for a second day Tuesday. The military said it had killed 50 Hamas militants in the hospital, but it could not be independently confirmed that the dead were combatants.

The raid was a new blow to the Shifa medical complex, which had only partially resumed operations after a destructive Israeli raid in November. Thousands of Palestinian patients, medical staff and displaced people were trapped inside the sprawling complex Tuesday as heavy fighting between troops and Hamas fighters raged in nearby districts. 

Advertisement

“It’s very hard right now. There’s heavy bombardment in the area of Shifa, and buildings are being hit. The sound of tank and artillery fire is continuous,” Emy Shaheen, who lives near the hospital, said in a voice message with repeated booms of shelling audible in the background. She said a large fire had been raging for hours near the hospital. The Israeli military said it raided Shifa early Monday because Hamas fighters had grouped in the hospital and were directing attacks from inside. The claim could not be confirmed, and the Hamas media office said all those killed in the assault were civilians. But the surge in fighting in Gaza City underscored Hamas’ continued presence in northern Gaza months after Israeli ground troops claimed they largely had control over the area.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza vowing to destroy Hamas after the group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. More than 31,800 Palestinians have been killed in the bombardment and offensive since. Much of northern Gaza has been levelled, and an international authority on hunger crises warned on Monday that 70% of the people there were experiencing catastrophic hunger and that famine was imminent.

Advertisement

(The Associated Press)

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

a minute ago
Russia PM Modi Ukraine

PM Modi invited

a minute ago
Jeremy Hunt

UK inflation cools in Feb

2 minutes ago
13 students were injured in Chhattisgarh when their school roof was ripped off in a storm.

C'garh Students Injured

3 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

10 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

11 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

13 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

13 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

14 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

16 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

19 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

19 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

20 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

20 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

22 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo