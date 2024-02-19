Advertisement

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said that the largest hospital in the besieged strip of Gaza was no longer functional as the Israeli military entered the premises and detained several suspects with links to the Hamas. Nasser Hospital "is not functional anymore" said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, after the IDF raids in the medial facility located in the southern city of Khan Younis.

A team of WHO, said Tedros, wasn’t allowed to "assess the conditions of the patients and critical medical needs, despite reaching the hospital compound to deliver fuel alongside partners.” Taking to his official X handle, the WHO chief noted, “There are still about 200 patients in the hospital, including 20 who need urgent referrals to other hospitals.”

Israel detains as many as 100 suspected 'terrorists'

Israeli forces said that they had detained as many as 100 suspected “terrorists” form inside the hospital. Of those, said the IDF, 20 participated in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. There were dozens of boxes with the medicine that may have been intended for Israeli hostages, a large number of weapons and a vehicle belonging to a kibbutz found inside the hospital, said IDF. The military said that there were signs that the hostages were held inside the hospital in Rafah.The Health Ministry in Palestine said that the medical staff were arrested by the Israel Defense Force at the hospital premises.

Israeli military, however, stated that it has apprehended "hundreds of terrorists and other suspects who were hiding in the Nasser Hospital, some posing as medical staff.” "Boxes of medicine were found with the names of Israeli hostages on them. The packages of medicine that were found were sealed and had not been transferred to the hostages," the IDF added.

Meanwhile, Israel formalised its opposition to the establishment of the Palestinian State, as it opposed the “unilateral recognition” of declaring the Palestinian statehood. Israel argued that any such decision can only be reached via the direct negotiations between all parties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conduced a vote for the “declaratory decision” for the establishment of the Palestinian state, the motion was approved unanimously, as per a statement. During the start of the weekly meeting, Netanyahu said that Israel opposes the “recent talk in the international community about an attempt to unilaterally impose on Israel a Palestinian state.”

As the war in Gaza raged on, the US President Joe Biden said that he told the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution is the "ultimate answer.”