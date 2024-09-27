Published 22:21 IST, September 27th 2024
Hurricane Helene: Georgia Governor Confirms 11 Dead, Dozens Still Trapped
President Joe Biden said he was praying for survivors as the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency headed to the area.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
