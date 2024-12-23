Did German Authorities Ignore Prior Warnings About Christmas Market Attack Suspect?

German authorities confirmed on Sunday that they had received multiple tipoffs last year about the suspect responsible for a deadly car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, which left five people dead and over 200 injured.

The suspect, a Saudi doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006 and had been granted permanent residency, has been identified by some media outlets as Taleb A., a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy. However, police have not publicly named the suspect in accordance with privacy laws.

Suspect an ex-Muslim?

Authorities revealed that while the suspect did not fit the usual profile of extremist attackers, he was an outspoken critic of Islam and an anti-Muslim activist. He had expressed far-right sympathies, particularly supporting the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

In a troubling detail, authorities also said that the suspect was highly active on social media, where he frequently shared his extremist views. "He also had contact with various authorities, made insults, and even threats. However, he was not known to have committed acts of violence," said Holger Münch, the head of the Federal Criminal Police Office, in an interview with ZDF.

Saudi Arabia had tipped off German authorities back in 2023

Münch also disclosed that German authorities had been tipped off by Saudi Arabia in November 2023, prompting further investigations. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees confirmed it had received a tip about the suspect in the summer of 2023, which was passed on to the responsible authorities. However, the information provided was not detailed enough to prevent the attack.

The suspect's views were reportedly alarming to the Central Council of Ex-Muslims, an organization critical of Islamism, which described him as "terrorizing" them for years. In their statement, they described him as someone with "delusional ideas" and extreme far-right conspiracy beliefs. The group's chairwoman, Mina Ahadi, expressed shock at the attack, saying, "At first we suspected that he might be a mole in the Islamist movement. But now I think he is a psychopath who adheres to ultra-right conspiracy ideologies."

The tragic attack on December 20, 2024, killed four women, aged 45, 52, 67, and 75, and a 9-year-old boy. Police also reported that 200 people were injured, with 41 in serious condition. The injured are being treated in hospitals across Magdeburg, located about 130 kilometers (80 miles) west of Berlin.