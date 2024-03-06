Advertisement

Berlin: The COVID-19 Pandemic was surely one thing our generations won't forget. One of the deadliest epidemics, world organisations in pulled day and night to bring in a cure for it. Vaccines were developed to help us fight it back. However, some people also suffer side effects from these vaccines.

However, a bizarre incident came to light where a man in Germany claimed to have over 217 COVID-19 doses, has a fully functional immune system with higher concentrations of immune cells and antibodies and faced no side effects.

The research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal confirmed that the German man officially received 134 doses over the course of 29 months.

The researchers from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-N¼rnberg (FAU) and Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, examined the 62-year-old man and conducted several tests to understand the situation of the hyper vaccination situation.

The study's senior author, Dr Killian Schober said, "Our test case was vaccinated with a total of eight different vaccines, including different available mRNA vaccines."

As per rules, such vaccinations contain parts of the pathogen or a type of construction plan that the vaccinated person's cells use to produce these pathogenic components themselves. Due to this the immune system learns to recognise the real pathogen in the event of a later infection and can then react more rapidly and forcibly.

The researchers didn't see any fatigue in these effector cells. The 217th vaccination that the man received during the study showed that the number of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 increased significantly as a result.

Researchers wrote, "Our case report shows that SARS-CoV-2 hyper vaccination did not lead to adverse events and increased the quantity of spike-specific antibodies and T cells without having a strong positive or negative effect on the intrinsic quality of adaptive immune responses."