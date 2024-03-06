×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

German Man Receives 200+ COVID Vaccines, Shows Strong Immune Response

The research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal confirmed that the German man officially received 134 doses over the course of 29 months.

Reported by: Digital Desk
HPV Vaccine
HPV Vaccine | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Berlin: The COVID-19 Pandemic was surely one thing our generations won't forget. One of the deadliest epidemics, world organisations in pulled day and night to bring in a cure for it. Vaccines were developed to help us fight it back. However, some people also suffer side effects from these vaccines.

However, a bizarre incident came to light where a man in Germany claimed to have over 217 COVID-19 doses, has a fully functional immune system with higher concentrations of immune cells and antibodies and faced no side effects.

Advertisement

The research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal confirmed that the German man officially received 134 doses over the course of 29 months.

The researchers from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-N¼rnberg (FAU) and Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, examined the 62-year-old man and conducted several tests to understand the situation of the hyper vaccination situation.

Advertisement

The study's senior author, Dr Killian Schober said, "Our test case was vaccinated with a total of eight different vaccines, including different available mRNA vaccines."

As per rules, such vaccinations contain parts of the pathogen or a type of construction plan that the vaccinated person's cells use to produce these pathogenic components themselves. Due to this the immune system learns to recognise the real pathogen in the event of a later infection and can then react more rapidly and forcibly.

Advertisement

The researchers didn't see any fatigue in these effector cells. The 217th vaccination that the man received during the study showed that the number of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 increased significantly as a result.

Researchers wrote, "Our case report shows that SARS-CoV-2 hyper vaccination did not lead to adverse events and increased the quantity of spike-specific antibodies and T cells without having a strong positive or negative effect on the intrinsic quality of adaptive immune responses."

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

4 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMC Protecting the Accused: PM Modi Slams Mamata Over Sandeshkhali

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. Paper Plates in Prestige Falcon: Bengaluru Water Crisis Hits Residents

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. What Is Functional Training? Know Its Benefits

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  4. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo