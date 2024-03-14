×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

German Parliament Rejects Opposition's Calls to Send Taurus Missiles to Ukraine

“Prudence is not a weakness,” Scholz said, as he refused to arms Kyiv’s forces with long range missiles.

Reported by: Digital Desk
germany Ukraine
German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Germany has refused to send the Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, dismissing the calls from the opposition in the parliament. The refusal came just a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is not ready to send the long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, fearing, that it would escalate risks of direct confrontation with Russia.

“Prudence is not a weakness,” Scholz said, as he refused to arms Kyiv’s forces with long range missiles. He added that he trusts Ukrainian forces. German parliament’s main center-right opposition bloc has been stepping up pressure on the Scholz government to supply long range missiles to Ukraine, which the Chancellor refused. Berlin became the second largest supplier of military equipment to Ukraine but Scholz has been insistent that he would not involve the country in direct war with Russia owing to the WWII past. The latter noted that delivering Taurus missile to Ukraine is a “line” that Germany won’t cross.

Ukraine drops bombs near Zaporozhye nuclear power

Meanwhile, as Russia Ukraine war continues unabated, the Ukrainian forces dropped bombs near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant posing threat to the safety of the civilians. Ukraine’s forces dropped bombs near diesel tanks located in vicinity of the plant, according to the Russia Today that quoted the management at the facility. 

In a statement, the plant’s director, Yury Chernuk, pointed to a crater in the ground that he said was created by the explosive device that was dropped via a drone by the Ukrainian forces. The bomb was composed of the explosives that was wrapped in a foil. The crater where it was dropped was only five metres away from the perimeter fence. In the footage that circulated online, tanks storing the diesel fuel was seen over barrier where the bomb was dropped.

“Such bombing incident had been part of Ukraine’s intimidation tactics,” an eyewitness on the site was quoted as saying by the paper. Ukrainian forces targeted the plant shortly after the UN atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, just recently rotated the observers who were stationed on the site.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

