This German Pharma Company is Getting Rid of Bosses, Wants 100,000 Employees to Manage Themselves | Image: Bill Anderson and Bayer

New Delhi: Companies often take steps to eliminate negative cultures like micromanagement etc. Such steps are taken to slash the corporate bureaucracy and give employees more control so that they can bring in innovation.

German multinational pharmaceutical company Bayer, best known for inventing drug Aspirin has introduced a an unconventional policy of eliminating bosses.

Yes you read it right. The pharmaceutical giant has taken a drastic step to drive the company towards a positive change.

The reason why the company has taken such an extreme step is that it is struggling with its market falling to a two-decade low.

As per the reports in Fortune, Bayer CEO Bill Anderson is eliminating middle management and cutting out 99 % of the company's 1,362 page corporate handbook.

According to Anderson, the company will cut corporate bureaucracy and give leeway to 100,000 employee to manage themselves.

The reason behind giving more control to the employees so that they can bring more creativity at Bayer.

Anderson told Business Insider that he has a plan in his mind which is called "dynamic shared ownership". He added that the plan has another advantage that getting rid of the middle managements will decrease the organizational cost by about $ 2.17 billion.

"We hire highly educated, trained people, and then we put them in these environments with rules and procedures and eight layers of hierarchy," Anderson said in an interview with Business Insider earlier this year. “Then we wonder why big companies are so lame most of the time.”

"They basically said: 'Increasingly, we can't get anything done,'" Anderson told Business Insider. “It's just too hard to get ideas approved, or you have to consult with so many people to make anything happen.”

In March this year, Anderson in an article in Fortune magazine where he talked about problem of hierarchy.

He stated that his company has excellent people with expertise in a range of disciplines and exceptional commitment to our success. He added that they ae trapped in 12 levels of hierarchy, which puts unnecessary distance between his teams, our customers, and our products.

“At Bayer, we have begun a massive effort to redesign every job and every process, with a radical focus on customers and products. Most importantly, we’re putting 95% of decision-making in the hands of the people actually doing the work. This means many fewer managers and layers, and replacing hierarchical annual budgets with 90-day sprints by self-directed teams,” he elaborated.

