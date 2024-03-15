×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Germany, France and Poland Vow to Procure More Weapons for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for a hastily arranged summit.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Germany Poland France
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron. | Image:AP
Germany, France and Poland are vowing to procure more weapons for Kyiv and step up production of military equipment along with partners in Ukraine. Their leaders promised Friday that Ukraine can rely on the trio of European powers as it tries to overcome a shortage of military resources. 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for a hastily arranged summit of the so-called “Weimar Triangle” of the three countries. The meeting came as Russia votes in an election that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Scholz said he discussed what support is needed now with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

