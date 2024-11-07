Published 19:59 IST, November 7th 2024
Germany's Coalition Collapses, Hurling The Country's Politics Into Turmoil
After Germany's government coalition collapsed in a dramatic fashion when Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats, Scholz said he would lead the country with a minority government.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz | Image: AP
