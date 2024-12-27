Germany's President Frank-Walter Dissolves Parliament, Announces National Election for February 23

Frankfurt: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved parliament on Friday and scheduled new elections for February 23 following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition.

Scholz lost a confidence vote on December 16 and now leads a minority government after his three-party coalition collapsed on November 6 following a dispute over revitalizing Germany's economy, which led to him firing his finance minister.

Leaders of several major parties agreed to hold a parliamentary election on February 23, seven months ahead of the original schedule.

Since the post-World War II constitution doesn't allow the Bundestag to dissolve itself, it was up to Steinmeier to decide whether to dissolve parliament and call an election. He had 21 days to make that decision. Once parliament is dissolved, the election must be held within 60 days.

In practice, the campaign is already well underway. Polls show Scholz’s party trailing the conservative opposition Union bloc led by Friedrich Merz. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck of the environmentalist Greens, the remaining partner in Scholz’s government, is also bidding for the top job — though his party is further back. If recent polls hold up, the likely next government would be led by Merz as chancellor in coalition with at least one other party.

Key issues include immigration, how to get the sluggish economy going, and how best to aid Ukraine in its struggle against Russia.

The populist, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, which is polling strongly, has nominated Alice Weidel as its candidate for chancellor but has no chance of taking the job because other parties refuse to work with it.

Germany’s electoral system traditionally produces coalitions, and polls show no party anywhere near an absolute majority on its own. The election is expected to be followed by weeks of negotiations to form a new government.