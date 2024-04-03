×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Getty Images Raises Doubts Over Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis Announcement Video

Getty's Editor's Note on Kate Middleton Video Spurs Speculation and Conspiracy Theories

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kate Middleton Has Cancer, Undergoing Chemo
Kate Middleton Has Cancer, Undergoing Chemo | Image:Instagram
New Delhi: Getty Images has recently added an "editor's note" on a video featuring the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, discussing her cancer revelation. The note suggested that the footage 'might not adhere to editorial policy', leading to renewed speculation online about its authenticity. This has triggered fresh conspiracy theories, with some speculating that the video might be a "deepfake".

"This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and might not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy," the editor's note read.

In recent weeks, a wave of new conspiracy theories emerged online suggesting that the video footage of Kate might have been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to produce a deepfake. Some individuals questioned peculiarities in the background, such as the absence of movement in leaves or grass, fueling suspicions further. The subsequent addition of an "editor's note" by Getty Images has sparked a debate on social media.

Earlier photo agencies AP and Reuters had raised questions regarding a Mother's Day photo featuring Kate. There were worries that the image might have been extensively edited or even fabricated. Subsequently, Kensington Palace, which had initially released the photo, reportedly issued a "kill order" for the image, adding to the intrigue surrounding its authenticity.   

Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis Video

On March 22, in an emotional personal video message released by Kensington Palace, the mother of Princes George, 10, and Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8, said her young family had been absorbing the news since the “huge shock” of the cancer diagnosis and requested for “space and privacy” as she completes her treatment. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” said Kate in her message, which was recorded earlier this week by BBC Studios.

Seated on a garden bench in Windsor, the Princess' voice cracked in places as she shared that when she underwent “major abdominal surgery” in London in January, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

She added that the news had come as a huge shock and she and Prince William had been doing everything they can to process and manage this privately.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said on a note of optimism.

"For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," she added.

Her palace said the Princess is in “good spirits” and focused on her recovery and is “hugely grateful” to the medical team for the care they are providing to her. “We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do,” Kensington Palace said.

Kate started her course of preventative chemotherapy in late February and will be focussed on “making a full recovery” before announcing a date to return to her public duties.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:34 IST

