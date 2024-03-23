Advertisement

Viral: A bear extending a high five to someone is not something you see very often. You should absolutely record the moment when you see something so unusual. A man is shown getting a high five from a bear in a video that has gone viral on social media. When a bunch of bears crossed a road, the cars stopped to allow the bears to pass safely, as seen in the video. Suddenly, a puzzled bear came up to a man and offered him a high five.

Watch | Bear Giving A High Five To A Man:

Advertisement

I can’t believe this guy managed to high five a wild bear 😳 pic.twitter.com/vtwyf2BBKa — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 23, 2024

Bear Gives High Five

A bear is seen approaching a car in the now-viral footage that was shared by '@AMAZlNGNATURE' on X, formerly Twitter, where a guy is seen holding out his hand. The bear gave him a high five after pausing for a moment to consider. It looked a little confused, and then it went back to the other members of the family. It appeared that the vehicles were waiting for the animals to safely cross the street. People tried to figure out why the bear really approached the man in the post's comments section.

Netizens Shocked

This man felt it would be great to high five a wild bear, even though most people would stay away from them and keep their distance to avoid getting torn to pieces. The bear was so chill when engaging with the person that internet users were taken aback.



The unusual incident was captured on camera in Romania when some cars were driving by and came across some wild bears. When a bear approached another car, the driver who was filming the animals noticed it. The bear stood up and flipped a high five at a man who was waving his hand from the window of his vehicle. Although many thought the video was funny, many on the internet declared they would never attempt to touch a wild bear.