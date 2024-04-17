Advertisement

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sued a historian for calling her the far-right leader a “neo-Nazi at heart,” news agency AFP reported.

Luciano Canfora, Left-wing classicist made the comments during a school debate in Bari in April 2022, six months before the Brother of Italy leader took office after his historic election win.

Advertisement

Giving a green light to the case, the Italian Court is all set to open an October 7 trial, with Meloni seeking $21,260 (Rs 17,78,488) in damages.

This isn't the first time PM Meloni is suing a person for making comments on her. Last year, Meloni sued journalist Roberto Saviano for criticising her stance against migrants in December 2020. He was later handed a suspended fine of 1,000 euros (Rs 88,884).

Advertisement

The PM has also brought a lawsuit against the frontman of British rock band Placebo, after he called her "racist" and "fascist" during a performance in Italy in July 2023. That trial for this case has yet to get underway.

Meloni had posted a video of Canfora speaking on Facebook, alongside a comment condemning his "unacceptable words" which she said amounted to "vulgar propaganda to young students".