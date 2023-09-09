170 Guests On List Of G20 Special Dinner To Be Hosted By President Murmu, Who Are They?

As India's G20 presidency continues in full swing, a grand and diverse guest list has been unveiled for the special dinner hosted by President Draupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This exclusive gathering comprises a total of 170 distinguished individuals. This includes not just foreign leaders and heads of delegations who are attending the G20 summit but also Chief Ministers of all Indian states, cabinet and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other prominent guests.

The special dinner will witness a musical performance showcasing ancient classical instruments such as ‘Ravanahatha’ and ‘Rudra Veena’ among others.

The performance 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam' -- Musical Journey of India -- by the 'Gandharva Aaradhyam' group will be showcased during the dinner. "The three-hour-long performance at the G20 special dinner during the special dinner will see ancient musical instruments like "Ravanahatha" to "Rudra Veena," as well as the tabla and piano being played," Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi told ANI.

"We have the legacy of Hindustani and Carnatic music. Specially abled artists will also perform at the dinner hosted by President Murmu. This would be a very proud moment for all of us," Lekhi said.

The evening will witness the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

A look at Central government ministers who will be present

While leaders from various political parties have not been extended invitations, the list of cabinet ministers attending the event is notable. The following Cabinet Ministers have confirmed their participation:

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari

Nirmala Sitharaman

Narendra Singh Tomar

S Jaishankar

Arjun Munda

Smriti Irani

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Pralhad Joshi

The guest list extends further to include Union Ministers:

Narayan Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Virendra Kumar

Giriraj Singh

Jyotiraditya Nath Sindhiya

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pashupati Kumar Paras

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Kiran Rijiju

Rajkumar Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Bhupendra Yadav

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Purushotam Rupala

G. Kishan Reddy

Anurag Thakur

Ministers of State attending the dinner include:

Rao Indrajeet Singh

Jitendra Singh

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Shripad Yasho Naik

Faggan Singh Kulaste

Prahlad Singh Patel

Ashwini Kumar Chaubey

Vijay Kumar Singh

Krishna Pal Gurjar

Rao Sahab Patil

Ramdas Athavale

Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti

Sanjiv Kumar Baliyan

Nityanand Rai

Pankaj Chaudhari

Anupriya Patel

SP Singh Baghel

Rajiv Chandrashekhar

Shobha Karandalaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Jardosh

V. Muraleedharan

Meenakshi Lekhi

Som Prakash

Renuka Singh

Rameswar Teli

Kailash Chaudhary

Annpurna Devi

A. Narayan Swami

Kaushal Kishor

Ajay Bhatt

BL Verma

Ajay Kumar Mishra

Debu Singh Chauhan

Bhagwat Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhaumik

Subhash Sarkar

Bhagwat Krishna Rao Karad

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Bhartiya Pravin Pawar

Visheshwar Tudu

Sukant Thakur

Mahendra Bhai

John Barla

Dr. Ilmurugan

Nisith Pramanik

Additionally, the dinner will be graced by the presence of several prominent officials and distinguished guests, including:

CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla

NSA Ajit Doval

Delhi LG VK Saxena

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

In a significant gesture, former Prime Ministers Dr. Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to this special occasion. However, due to health reasons, Deve Gowda has expressed his inability to attend the G20 dinner.

A look at CMs who will be present

The Chief Ministers from various state who are attending, are:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Punjab CM Bhagwan Singh Mann

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Tripura CM Manik Shah

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Puducherry CM Rangaswami

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Sikkim CM PS Golai

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

This remarkable gathering symbolizes the inclusive and ambitious approach of India's G20 Presidency, bringing together leaders and decision-makers from various domains to foster meaningful discussions and collaborations.

The special dinner, held under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future," is set to be a platform for exchanging ideas and forging connections among the diverse spectrum of attendees. The G20 Summit, hosted by India, is poised to be a significant milestone in the global arena, and this dinner is a testament to India's commitment to fostering international cooperation and dialogue.