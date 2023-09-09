170 Guests On List Of G20 Special Dinner To Be Hosted By President Murmu, Who Are They?

Quick links:
Image: PTI
As India's G20 presidency continues in full swing, a grand and diverse guest list has been unveiled for the special dinner hosted by President Draupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This exclusive gathering comprises a total of 170 distinguished individuals. This includes not just foreign leaders and heads of delegations who are attending the G20 summit but also Chief Ministers of all Indian states, cabinet and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other prominent guests.
The special dinner will witness a musical performance showcasing ancient classical instruments such as ‘Ravanahatha’ and ‘Rudra Veena’ among others.
The performance 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam' -- Musical Journey of India -- by the 'Gandharva Aaradhyam' group will be showcased during the dinner. "The three-hour-long performance at the G20 special dinner during the special dinner will see ancient musical instruments like "Ravanahatha" to "Rudra Veena," as well as the tabla and piano being played," Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi told ANI.
"We have the legacy of Hindustani and Carnatic music. Specially abled artists will also perform at the dinner hosted by President Murmu. This would be a very proud moment for all of us," Lekhi said.
The evening will witness the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.
While leaders from various political parties have not been extended invitations, the list of cabinet ministers attending the event is notable. The following Cabinet Ministers have confirmed their participation:
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
Nirmala Sitharaman
Narendra Singh Tomar
S Jaishankar
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Pralhad Joshi
The guest list extends further to include Union Ministers:
Narayan Rane
Sarbananda Sonowal
Virendra Kumar
Giriraj Singh
Jyotiraditya Nath Sindhiya
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Pashupati Kumar Paras
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Kiran Rijiju
Rajkumar Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
Bhupendra Yadav
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Purushotam Rupala
G. Kishan Reddy
Anurag Thakur
Ministers of State attending the dinner include:
Rao Indrajeet Singh
Jitendra Singh
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Shripad Yasho Naik
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Prahlad Singh Patel
Ashwini Kumar Chaubey
Vijay Kumar Singh
Krishna Pal Gurjar
Rao Sahab Patil
Ramdas Athavale
Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti
Sanjiv Kumar Baliyan
Nityanand Rai
Pankaj Chaudhari
Anupriya Patel
SP Singh Baghel
Rajiv Chandrashekhar
Shobha Karandalaje
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Darshana Jardosh
V. Muraleedharan
Meenakshi Lekhi
Som Prakash
Renuka Singh
Rameswar Teli
Kailash Chaudhary
Annpurna Devi
A. Narayan Swami
Kaushal Kishor
Ajay Bhatt
BL Verma
Ajay Kumar Mishra
Debu Singh Chauhan
Bhagwat Khuba
Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Pratima Bhaumik
Subhash Sarkar
Bhagwat Krishna Rao Karad
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
Bhartiya Pravin Pawar
Visheshwar Tudu
Sukant Thakur
Mahendra Bhai
John Barla
Dr. Ilmurugan
Nisith Pramanik
Additionally, the dinner will be graced by the presence of several prominent officials and distinguished guests, including:
CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu
Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla
NSA Ajit Doval
Delhi LG VK Saxena
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
In a significant gesture, former Prime Ministers Dr. Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to this special occasion. However, due to health reasons, Deve Gowda has expressed his inability to attend the G20 dinner.
The Chief Ministers from various state who are attending, are:
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Punjab CM Bhagwan Singh Mann
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga
Tripura CM Manik Shah
Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Puducherry CM Rangaswami
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu
Sikkim CM PS Golai
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
This remarkable gathering symbolizes the inclusive and ambitious approach of India's G20 Presidency, bringing together leaders and decision-makers from various domains to foster meaningful discussions and collaborations.
The special dinner, held under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future," is set to be a platform for exchanging ideas and forging connections among the diverse spectrum of attendees. The G20 Summit, hosted by India, is poised to be a significant milestone in the global arena, and this dinner is a testament to India's commitment to fostering international cooperation and dialogue.