180 Rohingya Refugees Stranded For Weeks At Sea Feared Dead After Boat Goes Missing

Around 180 Rohingya refugees, who were trying to flee the camps in Bangladesh, have been assumed to be dead after their boat went missing in the Andaman Sea, reported the Guardian. The United Nations expressed concern about the missing boat on Sunday, December 26, in a statement. As per Guardian reports, the boat that was bound for Malaysia, was carrying the refugees who had left the camps in the Bangladeshi city of Cox’s Bazar on December 2, had sunk with no survivors.

Later, the boat that had gone missing for more than a month, had been allowed to deboard some of the passengers in the Indonesian province of Aceh on December 26, reported BBC.

In recent months, these refugees have been trying to escape from the overcrowded refugee camps in southern Bangladesh and are ready to take high-risk sea journeys in the hope of being able to find shelter and get jobs. The refugees have been waiting for the monsoon season to end so that they could travel to Malaysia, where there is a large Rohingya community.

Rohingya refugees boat goes missing

As per a relative of one of the refugees, 20 people had lost their lives while crossing. The brother of one of the women on board, Mohammed Rezuwan Khan had a word with his sister who confirmed that his five-year-old niece is still alive, reported the Guardian. Further, Khan shared that his sister has been living in traumatic conditions aboard the boat with no food to eat and no water to drink for weeks.

“She told me that 19 of them jumped into the sea after they saw another passing boat as they thought that boat would rescue them,” said Khan.

However, to no avail. They were swept away by the strong current, Khan said while speaking about the dire conditions of Rohingya refugees. The refugees were able to survive for two days by drinking seawater, he said.

In another incident, an all-male boat carrying 58 Rohingya refugees had been pulled out by locals in Aceh on Sunday. The health condition of the refugees rescued was very bad and “very weak from hunger and dehydration," said local police chief Rolly Yuiza Away, as per The Guardian.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP