2021 World Air Quality Report: Bangladesh Tops As Biggest Polluter; India At 5th Spot

Swiss organization IQAir's latest World Air Quality Report 2021 has painted a grave picture as it revealed that the air pollution levels have reached unhealthy levels. Analyzing PM 2.5 from 117 countries and 6,475 cities, the report concluded that 97% of these cities failed to meet the World Health Organisation's air quality guidelines, which is only 222 cities of the total. IQAir revealed that Bangladesh emerged as the biggest polluting country followed by Chad, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. India stood on the 5th spot in 2021 ahead of Oman, Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain, Iraq, and Nepal.

Speaking to CNN, Glory Dolphin Hammes, CEO of IQAir North America said, "This report underscores the need for governments around the world to help reduce global air pollution. [PM2.5] kills far too many people every year and governments need to set more stringent air quality national standards and explore better foreign policies that promote better air quality."

Delhi tops most polluted capital city chart

The 2021 World Air Quality Report revealed that India's capital city New Delhi emerged as the most polluted capital in the world for four consecutive years. New Delhi was followed by N'Djamena in Chad, Dushanbe in Tajikistan, and Muscat in Oman. According to the report, the Indian capital saw a 14.6% increase in PM2.5 concentrations in 2021.

Scarily enough, 35 of the 50 cities with the worst air quality are in India. "India also continues to feature prominently among the most polluted cities with 35 of the top 50 most polluted cities being in this country. India's annual average PM2.5 levels reached 58.1 g/m3 in 2021, ending a three-year trend of improving air quality", the report said as per PTI. In addition to this, 46 of the world's 50 most polluted cities are in Central and South Asia as they have the world's worst air quality.

Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom, on the other hand, emerged as the countries with cities having the best air quality as the pollution levels exceeded just one or two times the WHO guidelines. In the US, Los Angeles is the most polluted among 2,400 analyzed cities. The French territory New Caledonia and US territories of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands were some of the regions that met the WHO guidelines.