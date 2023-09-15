2023 UN General Assembly: Which World Leaders Are Attending And Who's Giving It A Miss?

With the G20 Summit checked off, global leaders are now looking forward to another big meeting, this time in the Big Apple. In September, various influential figures will begin pouring into New York City to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The high-stakes session will witness leaders discuss a range of diplomatic issues and challenges that the world faces at the moment. The annual meeting will then conclude with a mandatory "family" photograph with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Who will be at the UNGA this year?

One of the most prominent figures attending the conference will be US President Joe Biden, who will deliver an address on September 19, "He will meet world leaders to discuss co-operation in tackling threats to international peace and security, advancing global prosperity, and protecting human rights”, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

In a conversation with The National, Richard Gowan, who handles Crisis Group's advocacy work at the UN, revealed that the president will make yet "another strong push to claim that the US remains the best guarantor of international order." Biden will be accompanied by an American delegation which will include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will also be in attendance. Furthermore, Ukraine's embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend during his meeting with Biden next week, NBC News reported.

Who's skipping?

While the UNGA will bring key global leaders together, there are notable misses as well. PM Narendra Modi will skip the 78th UNGA session, while EAM SJaishankar will represent India. This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosting Britain's King Charles III in Paris during the time of the forum. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also give it a miss and send Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on his behalf.

Keeping up with old traditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will also remain absent and will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vice President Han Zheng, respectively. Moreover, Niger will be sending its appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine after President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by a military coup.