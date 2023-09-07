21st Century Belongs To Asia, Says PM Modi At ASEAN Summit In Jakarta; Key Highlights Here

During his keynote address at the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s relations with the regional body. In his speech on Thursday, the Prime Minister stated that the regional body is the “epicentre of growth” and India and ASEAN are united by their “history and geography”. PM Modi paid a brief visit to Indonesia’s capital Jakarta to take part in the 20th edition of the summit.

During his address, PM Modi insisted that ASEAN is the central pillar of India’s Act East policy. "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit,” the PM asserted during his address. "Last year we celebrated the India-ASEAN friendship day & gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership,” he added. Stressing on the theme of the summit ASEAN Matters: Epicenterum of Growth, PM Modi said that the regional body ensures that everyone’s voice is heard. “This year’s theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicenterum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone’s voice is heard and the group plays an important role in global growth,” he asserted.

Had a very short but fruitful Indonesia visit, where I met ASEAN and other leaders. I thank President @jokowi, the Indonesian Government and the people for their welcome.

‘Elevating strategic ties’

Amplifying the voice of the global south, PM Modi referred to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future”. The Prime Minister recalled his last visit to Indonesia in 2022, where he commemorated the India-ASEAN Friendship Day and pledged to “elevate the ties to the comprehensive strategic partnership,” between the two parties. In his address, PM Modi congratulated Hune Manet, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, for his recent appointment and also congratulated Singapore, the County Coordinator and Lao which will assume ASEAN chairmanship in 2024.

At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard & ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in…

Indian embassy in Timor-Leste

In an effort to boost India’s “Act East policy”, Prime Minister Modi announced the opening of an Indian embassy in Timor-Leste. “Act East in action - Delhi to Dili! At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, PM @narendramodi announces decision to open our Embassy in Dili, Timor-Lest,” a Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. India was one of the first nations to build diplomatic ties with the island nation after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally established the ties in 2003, a year after Timor-Leste became independent.

Act East in action - Delhi to Dili!



At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, PM @narendramodi announces decision to open our Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste.

The Asian century

Finally PM Modi concluded his speech by enshrining optimism among the ASEAN nations, insisting that the 21st century is “Asia’s century”. “The 21st century is Asia’s century. It is a century of all of us,” he said. “It will be mutually beneficial for all of us to develop a rules-based post-Covid world order as well as efforts by all (Sabka Prayas) for human welfare,” he concluded.