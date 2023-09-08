3 Global Challenges Taking Centre Stage At G20, Says EU's Charles Michel; What Are They?

Amid the bustling streets of New Delhi, where tradition meets modernity, the 18th G20 Summit has commenced, drawing leaders from across the globe to confront a trio of pressing challenges that demand immediate attention. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, arrived in the Indian capital today, echoing the sentiments of world leaders as they prepare to deliberate on the war in Ukraine, the battle against climate change, and the imperative of equitable financing. These 3 challegnes are taking the centre stage, he said.

Arrived at the #G20India Summit in New Delhi 🇮🇳.



3 global challenges taking centre stage:



· war in 🇺🇦

· fighting #climatechange

· fair financing



Multilateralism and solidarity — the only way forward. pic.twitter.com/UwXNC1cKhx September 8, 2023

In a press conference held in New Delhi, Michel encapsulated the gravity of the moment, recollecting a poignant question posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "PM Modi asked a question," Michel said. "Can the G20 go further? Can we shift our fundamental mindset for the benefit of all humanity? I believe we can, and that's why we are here—to work towards making the world a favorable place for everyone no matter where they live," he said.

European Council President thanks India for its leadership

In a display of international solidarity, the European Council President extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and India for their leadership and their steadfast commitment to these priorities. The significance of the G20 Summit as a platform for international dialogue was echoed by a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. In a nod to the importance of this gathering, the spokesperson, speaking in Hindi, affirmed, "We believe the G20 is a really good platform where the world's major countries can get together for a dialogue."

As leaders convene in New Delhi, the world watches with anticipation, cognizant of the enormity of the challenges at hand. The war in Ukraine, the relentless march of climate change, and the quest for fair financing resonate as pressing global imperatives, calling for collaborative action, innovative solutions, and a shared commitment to the welfare of all humanity.