40% Employees In US Are Quitting Instead Of Returning To Offices: Report

Staff is pushing back hard against the relentless push to bring office workers back to their workstations, according to the latest survey. When confronted with the requirement that they renounce a new normal that they've become accustomed to as remote workers for the past 15 months, a large number of employees say they'll just resign. According to Bloomberg, a survey of 1,000 workers found that 39% of workers are likely to leave their current job if their boss refuses to allow them to work remotely. This proportion climbed to 49% among millennials who were encouraged by their opportunity to work from home.

Employees are quitting for WFH

As employees return to work following the COVID-19 pandemic, several worldwide organisations are adopting a hybrid work strategy. Finance titans that were formerly known for their rigid work cultures are now embracing more flexible work methods. Some companies have decided to reorganise their workplaces to encourage more collaboration while keeping solitary activities available for remote workers. Others will eliminate office space altogether.

However, some companies, such as JPMorgan, are not convinced by the concept of remote work and prefer to keep the majority of their employees in the office, said reports. Remote employment doesn't work for young people and those who want to hustle, according to Jamie Dimon, the company's CEO. As employees return to work, Chris Biggs, a partner at the consultancy firm Theta Global Advisors, said that firms must be tuned into people's mental health.

Nearly 40% demands work from home

According to reports, only 2% of respondents stated they wanted to work full-time in an office. The biggest advantages of remote work, according to the survey, were cost savings and avoiding the workplace commute. Working from home saved more than a third of those polled at least $5,000 a year.

After the data comes, several social media users supported work from home mode, however, some wanted to get back to the workplace. One of the LinkedIn users wrote, "If you think remote working is depleting collaboration and culture: You're doing it wrong. You have poor processes, systems/tools, communication, and policies. Also, you haven't properly equipped your managers with the tools they need to coach and develop their team. BONUS: You're probably focused on numbers and "results" vs. trust, psychological safety, and helping people to play to their strengths."

