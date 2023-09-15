78th UN General Assembly Debate: Theme, History, Key Facts And What To Expect

Over 100 leaders, thousands of diplomats and advocates from around the world will head to New York to take part in the 78th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate. The UNGA which takes place annually during Autumn, started on September 5, this year. One of the key highlights of the event is the General debate where leaders from around the world put forward their vision of the future international order.

This year, the debate will commence on September 19 and the last session will take place on September 26.

The International body is expected to discuss a plethora of issues that are grappling the world in recent times. The leaders will discuss wide-ranging issues such as Sustainable development growth, climate action, international corporations and global health. According to the official website of the United Nations, the theme of the 78th session debate is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”. Here are the key facts of the international event.

What is the difference between UNGA and the General Debate?

The UNGA is the main forum where the 193 members of the United Nations sit down to discuss international issues in line with the UN Charter. The Assembly meets in regular sessions from September to December every year. As a part of the annual session, a General Debate is held each September which is usually attended by the Heads of State and Government.

According to the official website, this year’s General Debate runs from Tuesday, 19 September 2023 until Tuesday, 26 September 2023. It is important to note that the General Debate is technically not a debate. The heads of the States take turns delivering speeches and are given the right to reply to the assertions of other leaders.

How did Brazil become the first country to speak first?

Since the inception of the UNGA, the first country to speak at the General Debate has been Brazil. This has become a peculiar practice the body has followed for decades. According to the UN Protocol and Liaison Services, in the early years, no nation seemed to want to address the gathering first barring Brazil and since then it has become a tradition to let Brazil speak first. The United States comes next in the line of order since it is the host country. From there, the order of speakers follows a complex algorithm reflecting the level of representation, geographical balance, and the order in which the request to speak was recorded along with other considerations.

What are the topics in focus?

As mentioned earlier the theme of the debate is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”. The facets of discussion are as follows:

Sustainable development growth

Climate Action

International corporation

Global Health

Within this, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, instability in the continent of Africa and the recent natural calamities that have disrupted the world are some of the topics that are expected to garner the most attention. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the international event will play out.